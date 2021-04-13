Salmon Arm RCMP investigating Blackburn Park rally

Police say more than 200 people in attendance

Police are investigating an April 10 rally at a Salmon Arm park which drew hundreds of people.

According to police, between 200 and 300 people were in attendance at the event which was billed as a “Rally for Food Security” that included music and guest speakers.

According to the Salmon Arm RCMP, officers were on hand to ensure public safety and to investigate possible breaches of provincial public health orders. They plan to share their findings with the Provincial Health Authority and the BC Prosecution Service.

“Each instance will be considered on a case by case basis. We will review the circumstances and decide the best avenue of action, whether it be education or enforcement, or a combination or both,” the Salmon Arm RCMP statement reads

The statement notes that those not following the regulations set out by public health orders may face fines.



