Salmon Arm RCMP: Overnight thefts from vehicles prompt reminder to lock up

Police respond to several thefts reported between April 13 and 17

The warning comes after police responded to several thefts that occurred at night between April 13 and 17.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said five thefts from vehicles were reported in the southeast area of Salmon Arm.

“A culprit or culprits entered five or more vehicles and stole cash, change, wallets and electronics,” said West. “In one case, the owner of the vehicle left the garage door opener in the vehicle and the thief opened the garage door but nothing was taken from inside.”

Based on witness reports and security camera footage, West said three individuals with backpacks may have been involved in the thefts.

In a separate incident, at 2:45 a.m. on April 17, a person entered a Beatty Avenue home through an unlocked window. West said the homeowner woke up so scared the suspect away.

“A police service dog was called in to assist in the investigation and tracked the suspect to a high traffic area where people were questioned but no arrests were made,” said West.

West thanked the citizens who reported the suspicious individuals, saying the “information was important in attempting to catch these thieves.”

To owners of vehicles and homes, West offered the following:

• Lock your vehicle at night.

• Do not leave valuables in your vehicle overnight. This means wallets, purses, computers, phones and

anything else of value.

• Do not leave garage door openers in your vehicle overnight, especially if you are not locking your

vehicle. It then becomes an entry point to your home.

• Lock windows, doors and garage doors at night.

“All of these things will make your property less attractive to thieves,” said West.

