Salmon Arm RCMP report that a single vehicle collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Shuswap Street on Saturday, Sept. 12 may have been due to a medical episode. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP provide details on Trans-Canada Highway crash

Police report that single-vehicle crash Saturday may have been due to medical episode

Salmon Arm RCMP have released details regarding a collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Shuswap Street NE on Saturday, Sept. 12.

About 5:55 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck was involved in a collision with a traffic standard at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway near the Barley Station Brew Pub.

Police report the vehicle had been travelling eastbound on the Highway 1 when it slowed for a red light at the intersection. It then proceeded through the intersection and hit a pole. Bystanders tended to the man driving and called 911.

When paramedics responded they performed CPR on the man, who police say was transported to hospital in critical condition.

“Evidence at the scene as well as witness information obtained at the time indicate the driver may have had a medical episode while driving prior to the collision with the light pole,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Local RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Read more: Traffic stopped due to incident at intersection of Shuswap Street and Highway 1

