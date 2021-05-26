Salmon Arm RCMP receive numerous calls for people experiencing mental health crisis

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to five calls relating to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis over the May long weekend. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP received several calls over the May long weekend to assist with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Staff Sgt. Scott West commented in a Tuesday, May 25 RCMP media release that police responded to five such situations over the weekend.

In one case, said West, an individual wanted under a Mental Health Act warrant for the apprehension of a patient, allegedly fled from police on a small electric recreational vehicle. A Police Dog Service team was called in to assist in searching a wooded area for the individual who was eventually apprehended without incident.

“He was immediately taken to hospital for immediate medical assessment and care,” said West.

In another case, West said police officers worked for an extended length of time to de-escalate a tense situation and negotiate the safe apprehension and transport of another individual to hospital, “to receive the medical and mental health attention they required.”

West noted the detachment has received similar calls at a “relatively high rate,” and in each of these situations police worked to ensure individuals received the professional medical help they needed in a timely manner.

“We encourage anyone experiencing any difficulty to reach out for help. Remember, you are not alone,” said West.

For additional information on resources and programs related to mental health, visit the Canadian Mental Health Association website at www.cmha.ca.

