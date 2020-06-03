Several police vehicles could be seen on the Trans-Canada Highway near Lyman Hill and Canoe Forest Products on Wednesday, Jan. 3 about 2:30 p.m. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen property near Lyman Hill

One person arrested, officers appear to be searching side of Highway 1

Salmon Arm RCMP arrested one person following what looked like a search along the Trans-Canada Highway near Canoe.

Three police vehicles could be seen parked on the side of Highway 1 near Canoe Forest Products and Lyman Hill about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

The officers appeared to be looking in the ditch between the railway track and the highway.

Asked about the police presence, Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers recovered some stolen property and arrested one person.

He said there was no risk to the public and more details will be provided later.

Most Read