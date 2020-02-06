Security camera footage captured these images of an armed robbery suspect who allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk demanding an undisclosed amount of cash from a downtown Salmon Arm financial institution on on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Constributed)

Salmon Arm RCMP release photos of armed robbery suspect

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk while demanding money

RCMP have released images of an armed suspect in connection to robbery at a financial institution in Salmon Arm.

Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, RCMP responded to a report of a robbery on Ross Street. The suspect covered their face with a balaclava, allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a Salmon Arm RCMP release, the suspect is described as:

  • A Caucasian male
  • 6’ to 6’ 1” tall and slimly built
  • Approximately 30-35 years-old
  • Seen wearing a pair of black Puma track pants, with two grey/white stripes going down each leg, a black winter jacket, black skate shoes, a black balaclava, and a pair of sunglasses
  • Carrying a grey/silver handgun

The RCMP asks that anyone with additional information contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

