The RCMP is reminding drivers that students will soon be back in school and school zones are back in effect. (Black Press File Photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP remind drivers school zones will be back soon

Students will be back in classes by Sept. 10.

The Salmon Arm RCMP is reminding drivers that although students are heading back to class very different circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules about school zones will apply as usual.

School District #83 students will be back in classrooms on Sept. 10 and the 30 km/h speed limit will be in place near schools.

With more students out on streets and crosswalks near the schools police are asking drivers to be extra cautious in those areas. Drivers should also keep an eye out for crossing guards and obey their directions.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP reminded drivers that the fine for speeding in school zones is a minimum of $196 and can range up to $483 for excessive speeding. The fine for not yielding to a pedestrian is $167. The fine for disobeying a crossing guard is also $167.

“As driver’s on the roads, please ensure we are taking that extra time to keep our children safe as school comes back in session,” West said.


