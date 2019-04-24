Salmon Arm RCMP remind public to lock up valuables

The Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding the public to protect themselves from theft by keeping property under lock and key.

A press release from the local detachment states that thieves target bikes, lawn and garden equipment, boats, motors, ATVs and other items that are pulled out of storage as the weather gets warmer.

Read More: SPCA investigating hen cull at Shuswap egg farm

Read More: Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

The police recommend that people keep valuables on their properties out of site from the street and invest in locks to secure bikes and boat motors. Immobilizing trailers with a tongue lock or wheel lock is also recommended.

A look around the property before going to sleep for the night to ensure all valuables are brought inside and secured is also a recommended step.

Read More: Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

Read More: Kamloops RCMP investigate armed robbery on university campus

The release from the RCMP states that most theft from vehicle complaints involve a vehicle left unlocked overnight.

“When changing the locks on your house is $600 to $1000, a cell phone is $600 to $1200 and replacing a wallet and cancelling all the cards and getting new ones eats up hours of your day, doesn’t it just make sense to bring in personal items and lock a vehicle?” states Staff Sgt. Scott West.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter