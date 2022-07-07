Salmon Arm RCMP request helping locating Blind Bay man

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating a person who is wanted on several charges.
A media release issued July 7 says police have a warrant out for the arrest of Jason Ross Cameron, 44, of Blind Bay. He is wanted on the following charges:
• possession of property, both over $5,000 and under $5,000, obtained by crime;
• break and enter;
• dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and
• mischief.
Cameron is described as a white male, 6 ft. tall, 154 lbs, blue eyes and short brown hair.
Sgt. Simon Scott of Salmon Arm RCMP asks that if you see the suspect, don’t approach and call 911 immediately.
newsroom@saobserver.net
