Salmon Arm RCMP issued a media release July 7, 2022 asking for the public’s help locating Jason Ross Cameron of Blind Bay. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP issued a media release July 7, 2022 asking for the public’s help locating Jason Ross Cameron of Blind Bay. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP request helping locating Blind Bay man

Police say the man is wanted on charges including property crimes and break and enter

  • Jul. 7, 2022 5:30 p.m.
  • News

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating a person who is wanted on several charges.

A media release issued July 7 says police have a warrant out for the arrest of Jason Ross Cameron, 44, of Blind Bay. He is wanted on the following charges:

• possession of property, both over $5,000 and under $5,000, obtained by crime;

• break and enter;

• dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and

• mischief.

Cameron is described as a white male, 6 ft. tall, 154 lbs, blue eyes and short brown hair.

Sgt. Simon Scott of Salmon Arm RCMP asks that if you see the suspect, don’t approach and call 911 immediately.

Read more: 30th Street NE/Highway 1 intersection in Salmon Arm hangs on to top crash spot

Read more: Smashing glass sounds lead Chase RCMP to person hiding under bed



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmRCMP

Previous story
Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Operators of The Llama Sanctuary in Chase were served a 30-day notice and are in the process of raising funds to secure a new home for the refuge. (The Llama Sancturary/Facebook photo)
Shuswap llama sanctuary given 30-day notice, fundraising for new home

Salmon Arm RCMP issued a media release July 7, 2022 asking for the public’s help locating Jason Ross Cameron of Blind Bay. (RCMP image)
Salmon Arm RCMP request helping locating Blind Bay man

The intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE saw the most intersection crashes in the Salmon Arm area in 2021 as well as in the five years from 2017-2021. (File photo) The intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE saw the most intersection crashes in the Salmon Arm area in 2021 as well as in the five years from 2017-2021. (File photo)
30th Street NE/Highway 1 intersection in Salmon Arm hangs on to top crash spot

As Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch soak up the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park, Dexter the dog’s attention is drawn away from the Cat Murphy Band to other audience members enjoying the July 6 event. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Live music returns to Salmon Arm’s Marine Park for Wednesday on the Wharf