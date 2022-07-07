Salmon Arm RCMP request helping locating Blind Bay man

Police say the man is wanted on charges including property crimes and break and enter

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating a person who is wanted on several charges.

A media release issued July 7 says police have a warrant out for the arrest of Jason Ross Cameron, 44, of Blind Bay. He is wanted on the following charges:

• possession of property, both over $5,000 and under $5,000, obtained by crime;

• break and enter;

• dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and

• mischief.

Cameron is described as a white male, 6 ft. tall, 154 lbs, blue eyes and short brown hair.

Sgt. Simon Scott of Salmon Arm RCMP asks that if you see the suspect, don’t approach and call 911 immediately.

