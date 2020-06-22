Salmon Arm RCMP respond after backwoods drive goes awry

Two teens and one young adult get stuck after dark Shaw Road

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of two teens and a young adult who got stuck while driving after dark along Shaw Road on June 20, 2020. (File photo)

A drive gone awry in Salmon Arm’s backwoods prompted a search effort by RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that on June 20, at approximately 10:55 p.m., Salmon Arm officers responded to a call involving two teens and one young adult who had become stuck several kilometres in along Shaw Road.

West said the three were not prepared for an overnight stay in the woods and had limited ability to contact others as their cell phones were dying.

“Because of the young age of these people, and the group not being prepared to spend the night in the woods, the

officers attended,” said West. “The officers spent quite a period of time locating the trio and then assisted in getting the 4×4 vehicle out of its predicament and mobile once again.”

West said the trio was able to get home safely.

If you are planning to venture out in the backcountry, West advised that you: leave a travel plan with a trusted adult; have good hiking shoes; carry sufficient clothing and supplies for an overnight stay; carry food and water; and be prepared to make a safe campfire if needed.

“The key word here in B.C. is a ‘SAFE’ campfire,” noted West.

