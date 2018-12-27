Salmon Arm RCMP respond to crash-filled hour on Boxing Day

Three motor vehicle accidents within one hour on Boxing Day keep Shuswap emergency services busy. (File photo)

Three motor vehicle accidents within one hour on Boxing Day kept Shuswap emergency services hopping.

The accidents, which police report took place between 5:20 p.m. and 6:11 p.m. on a snowy Dec. 26, are all believed to be related to weather and road conditions.

“None of them are believed to be associated to alcohol or drugs,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle, noting minor injuries were incurred in only one of the accidents.

The first was a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle slid off the roadway on Highway 97B. There were no injuries.

There were no injuries in the second accident either. A vehicle slid off the Trans-Canada Highway near Sandy Point after hitting a deer.

It was three for three in a three-vehicle collision on a blind corner on Blind Bay Road.

“Vehicle #1 lost control on the slippery road, and then struck vehicle #2 in the oncoming lane; vehicle #3 came upon the accident seconds later and was unable to stop before striking both vehicles,” Lachapelle reports. “Speed is believed to be a factor and the occupants of the vehicles suffered some minor injuries and were taken to hospital.”

Lachapelle says other than the crashes it was a routine holiday season, with a number of calls related to domestic violence and family disputes, most stemming from an excess of alcohol.

