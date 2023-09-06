Salmon Arm RCMP says slow down in school zones

Failing to stop for a school bus with flashing lights comes with nearly $400 fine

Salmon Arm RCMP reminds drivers to be slow down in school zones and stop for buses with flashing lights. (Observer file photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP are ready for back-to-school season and are making sure drivers are too.

School zones are in effect and police are reminding drivers to slow down, watch for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks and obey all crossing guard orders. Extra caution should be taken in all intersections as well, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a media release.

Drivers must stop for any school buses with flashing lights as they pick up and drop off students in cities and along rural roads.

The fine for speeding in a school zone is a minimum $196 and can be up to $483 with vehicle impoundment when drivers are caught speeding excessively.

Not stopping or yielding to a pedestrian, and disobeying a crossing guard, comes with a $167 fine, and failing to stop for a school bus could cost you $368.

Parents should remind children about road safety, which includes making eye contact with drivers and moving slowly, not running into crosswalks.

Walking the route that younger children will take to school is helpful, said West, as it allows parents to know the route well, identify hazards and talk with children about them.

Bicycle riders are also out, and West reminds cyclists to wear helmets and follow the rules of the road.

Plan for driving to take a little longer in the mornings with these changes.

