Salmon Arm RCMP see increase in thefts from vehicles at parks

Glass from a smashed passenger window sits on the ground next to vehicle damaged in the parking lot at the South Canoe trails on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (JN Desjarlais/Facebook photo)

Salmon Arm police have noted an increasing number of thefts from vehicles at local parks.

According to Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West, thieves are targeting vehicles in park areas where owners may be away for an extended period for some outdoor activity.

“Please do not take valuables with you and leave them in your car when parking in a secluded location,” said West, advising people carry their ID, cell phone, wallets, purses and any other items of value with them. If left unattended in a vehicle, such items are targets for would-be thieves.

In November, a user of the South Canoe trail system returned to the parking lot to find a window in the vehicle next to hers had been smashed. The Shuswap Trail Alliance and West advised trail users not to leave their valuables in their parked vehicles and to report any suspicious activity.

