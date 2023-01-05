Salmon Arm RCMP seek help finding man with multiple warrants

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a man with multiple warrants for his arrest.

Terell Scurvey, 24, is wanted for aggravated assault, mischief over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle. These incidents occurred in September and October of 2022 in Salmon Arm.

Scurvey is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 175 pounds, indigenous, with black hair, brown eyes and a cross tattoo on his face. He also has various other tattoos on his neck and arms, said Sgt. Scott West in an RCMP release.

He is known to often be in the Salmon Arm area and has previous ties to the Yukon.

If you have information, Salmon Arm RCMP ask you to call the detachment at 250-832-6044 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

