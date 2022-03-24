The pictured pontoon boat and trailer were reported stolen on March 22 from a property in the 1800 block of Tappen Notch Hill Road. (RMCP photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP seek stolen pontoon boat and trailer

Theft occurred on March 22 from property on Tappen Notch Hill Road

RCMP are looking for a pontoon boat and trailer reported stolen on March 22 from a property near Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said the boat and trailer were stolen around 4:45 a.m. from a property in the 1800 block of Tappen Notch Hill Road.

The boat is a Tahoe TN2400 and is beige and silver in color, with a 115 HP Mercury outboard motor.

The boat’s registration number is BC2316167.

The trailer had a plate attached to it at the time of theft: WKK51S.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the boat and trailer may call the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The pictured pontoon boat and trailer were reported stolen on March 22 from a property in the 1800 block of Tappen Notch Hill Road. (RMCP photo)
