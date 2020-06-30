Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect in alleged grocery store theft

Salmon Arm police believe the person in these images to be a suspect in a June 11 theft from a local grocery store, and are hoping the public might help identify her. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm police are looking to identify a suspect believed to have been involved in an alleged theft from a local grocery store.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the theft was reported to Salmon Arm RCMP at 10:41 a.m. on June 11. Investigating officers learned a yet-to-be identified woman entered the store and made her way to the meat and frozen food areas. She then allegedly left the store with a shopping cart full of unpaid for items.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian woman in her mid 30s with brown hair and glasses.

We are investigating the incident as a theft under $5,000, said West in a June 30 media release that included images from security footage. We ask that you please have a look at the attached photographs and contact the RCMP if you recognize the woman or spot her in the community.

If you can identify the suspect, or have any additional information, West asked that you call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

