Salmon Arm police believe the person in these images to be a suspect in a June 11 theft from a local grocery store, and are hoping the public might help identify her. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect in alleged grocery store theft

Incident was reported to police on Thursday, June 11

  • Jun. 30, 2020 2:20 p.m.
  • News

Salmon Arm police are looking to identify a suspect believed to have been involved in an alleged theft from a local grocery store.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the theft was reported to Salmon Arm RCMP at 10:41 a.m. on June 11. Investigating officers learned a yet-to-be identified woman entered the store and made her way to the meat and frozen food areas. She then allegedly left the store with a shopping cart full of unpaid for items.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian woman in her mid 30s with brown hair and glasses.

Read more: RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Read more: Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

We are investigating the incident as a theft under $5,000, said West in a June 30 media release that included images from security footage. We ask that you please have a look at the attached photographs and contact the RCMP if you recognize the woman or spot her in the community.

If you can identify the suspect, or have any additional information, West asked that you call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect in alleged grocery store theft

Incident was reported to police on Thursday, June 11

Hearing on 11th Street SE residential development to be held in Salmon Arm rec centre

Development was planned in 2008 on same challenging properties but did not proceed

RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Police say home’s occupants were bound by suspects during ordeal

Shuswap Box offers taste of locally grown, produced food while supporting small-scale farms

Boxes consist of goods provided by Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market vendors

Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

Health authority claims Salmon Arm hospital pharmacist conspired with pharmacy owner

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

AIM Roads crews reported the pooling water on roads during heavy rain in the area

Sheep gone wild: Herd of bighorns block highway traffic in West Kelowna

A herd of three bighorn sheep decided to merge with traffic on Highway 97 near Butt Road, Tuesday morning

Kelowna patio expansion ‘unrealistic’ for non-restaurant owners: retailer

The owner of Funktional and Frock & Fellow said the expansion only benefits restaurants

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair, fishing hat

Despite challenges, Syilx Nation language students celebrate graduation

Students learning Nsyilxcn, a critically endangered Indigenous language, are celebrating graduation

Most Read