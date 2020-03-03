Salmon Arm RCMP seek to arm residents with information to curtail crime

An increase in calls for service have prompted Salmon Arm RCMP to attempt to arm residents with information in hopes of curtailing crimes of opportunity.

In a Tuesday, March 3 media release, Staff Sgt. Scott West says in the first two months of 2020, the Salmon Arm detachment received 1,100 calls for service – an increase of 10 per cent over the same time period last year. In response, West provides several tips in an effort to protect residents from falling victim to common criminal activity.

Calls to city police relating to thefts from motor vehicles went up from 25 in the first two months of 2019, to 41 this year. West advises taking a few simple steps that can help to deter would-be thieves. They include:

• Lock your vehicle at all times, especially overnight;

• Remove valuables from inside your vehicle – items most commonly targeted include sunglasses, purses, wallets, ID, electronic devices, spare keys and money;

• Report all suspicious activity to police immediately.

Theft of items on or around your property says West are usually crimes of opportunity.

“A would-be thief sees an item and if no one is around they take it,” said West. “This is one place where the adage, ‘out of sight, out of mind’ is applicable.” Tips here include:

• Lock up your property;

• Lock sheds and outbuildings, and cover items if your shed has a window;

• Invest in motion lights;

• Do not leave ATVs or motorcycles in the back of trucks or on trailers.

• Hang up immediately if there’s anything suspicious or unprofessional about the call;

• Never give out your personal information;

• Recognize that government agencies do not accept payment by prepaid credit cards or gift cards, Interac e-transfer or online currency such as Bitcoin.

“These are just some examples of what local residents can do to reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime and to do their part to help prevent crime across our community,” states West.

