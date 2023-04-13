Salmon Arm RCMP seek witnesses after cyclist clipped in hit-and-run

Man sustained minor injuries after being knocked off bike by small white car

Salmon Arm RMP are investigating after a cyclist was clipped by a white car in a hit-and-run. (Black Press file photo)

A cyclist is suffering from minor injuries after a hit-and-run incident in Salmon Arm.

On April 12, between 7:30 and 7:40 a.m., a male cyclist riding to work was clipped by a small white car at the intersection of 11th Avenue NE and 22nd Street NE, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a Salmon Arm RCMP media release.

The cyclist said he was clipped by the car and knocked off his bicycle. Police report the cyclist received minor scrapes on his hands and knees from hitting the pavement, and the driver did not stop after the collision.

Police are investigating the incident and looking for witnesses or independent video evidence of the hit-and-run.

Anyone who was in the area or may have information are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

West cautioned drivers to be extra cautious and to yield to the more economic modes of transportation sharing the roads, such as bicycles.

READ MORE: Firefighters in Salmon Arm respond to calls over weekend involving people living rough

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmCyclingRCMP