Salmon Arm RCMP seeking car involved in hit and run

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver related to a hit and run incident that occurred around 8 a.m. Sept. 24 on 20 Street SE near Okanagan Avenue SE.

Police are attempting to locate a small blue car which is alleged to have struck a 15 year old male pedestrian who had been crossing the street through an uncontrolled crosswalk.

After striking the pedestrian the vehicle departed the area, without regard for the young man’s injuries, before turning east onto Okanagan Avenue SE.

The driver of the vehicle has been described as an older caucasian male, with white hair and possibly a white beard. The blue car may have dents in the hood area.

RCMP say there may also have been an older female in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of this incident.

Police are attempting to locate the vehicle, its driver and other witnesses to the event. There was a number of vehicles in and around the intersection at the time of the incident.

The young man suffered only minor injuries as a result of being struck by the car.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or other events can call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250 832 6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

