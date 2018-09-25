Salmon Arm RCMP seeking car involved in hit and run

Small blue car struck a young man near Okanagan Avenue and 20 Street Monday

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver related to a hit and run incident that occurred around 8 a.m. Sept. 24 on 20 Street SE near Okanagan Avenue SE.

Police are attempting to locate a small blue car which is alleged to have struck a 15 year old male pedestrian who had been crossing the street through an uncontrolled crosswalk.

After striking the pedestrian the vehicle departed the area, without regard for the young man’s injuries, before turning east onto Okanagan Avenue SE.

The driver of the vehicle has been described as an older caucasian male, with white hair and possibly a white beard. The blue car may have dents in the hood area.

RCMP say there may also have been an older female in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of this incident.

Police are attempting to locate the vehicle, its driver and other witnesses to the event. There was a number of vehicles in and around the intersection at the time of the incident.

The young man suffered only minor injuries as a result of being struck by the car.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or other events can call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250 832 6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’
Next story
VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP seeking car involved in hit and run

Small blue car struck a young man near Okanagan Avenue and 20 Street Monday

Shuswap homing pigeon in need of new abode

Carrier pigeon wearing outdated identification band takes up residence in Yankee Flats

Fears that speculation tax, if imposed, could kill Shuswap tourism

Regional district directors wrestle with concern of seasonal residents leaving the area

Shuswap bottle drive to support pediatric cancer research

Young cancer patient doing her best to help others with the disease that hits one in 333 kids

Regional district directors’ pay conflict resolved in new bylaw

11th-hour attempt for more by CSRD electoral area directors fails

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

South Okanagan neighbourhood surprised by emergency response team activity

RCMP officers were conducting emergency response training

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Thieves rip ATM out of Sun Peaks Resort

Kamloops Rural RCMP are investigating after an ATM was stolen from the Day Lodge at Sun Peaks.

Saganash drops F-bomb in Commons over federal approach to Trans Mountain

NDP’s reconciliation critic accused federal government of ‘wilfully’ violating constitutional duties

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival tastier than ever

Festival celebrating 38 years

VIDEO: B.C. dairy farmer says Trump doesn’t understand the industry

‘They need supply management just as bad as we need to keep it’: sixth generation farmer Devan Toop

VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Transit Police are investigating the incident, shared online by fellow passengers on Vancouver bus

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

Most Read