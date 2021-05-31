Salmon Arm RCMP seize baseball bat in reported assault with weapon case

Man, 26, arrested on Sparrow Road property and released under strict conditions

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to a call regarding an alleged assault with a gun on May 26, 2021. (File photo)

A baseball bat was seized by police after a woman reported an assault with a weapon.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reported that RCMP were summoned about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 to a Sparrow Road residence by a woman who advised that a man had threatened her and a relative with a gun.

When officers arrived they learned that the suspect had allegedly struck a 21-year-old male resident of the home with a bat.

A search for the suspect was carried out and a 26-year-old Salmon Arm man was taken into custody on a nearby property. He was later released on strict conditions and is expected to appear in court.

Although police didn’t find a firearm, investigators seized a baseball bat as part of their investigation.

Read more: Traffic travelling 20 km/h over speed limit clocked on residential Salmon Arm road

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRCMP