Salmon Arm RCMP seize baseball bat in reported assault with weapon case

A baseball bat was seized by police after a woman reported an assault with a weapon.
Staff Sgt. Scott West reported that RCMP were summoned about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 to a Sparrow Road residence by a woman who advised that a man had threatened her and a relative with a gun.
When officers arrived they learned that the suspect had allegedly struck a 21-year-old male resident of the home with a bat.
A search for the suspect was carried out and a 26-year-old Salmon Arm man was taken into custody on a nearby property. He was later released on strict conditions and is expected to appear in court.
Although police didn’t find a firearm, investigators seized a baseball bat as part of their investigation.
