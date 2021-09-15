Salmon Arm RCMP officers arrested a 27-year-old male on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with an existing probation order on Sept. 2, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Salmon Arm RCMP officers arrested a 27-year-old male on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with an existing probation order on Sept. 2, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Salmon Arm RCMP seize drugs, weapons after arrest of man barricaded in residence

Fentanyl, imitation handgun among items seized by police

A Salmon Arm man found with illicit drugs and weapons was arrested earlier this month.

On Sept. 2 around 3 p.m. Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a call regarding a residence on Highway 97B.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said police were advised no one was living in the residence, but that someone was inside it and had barricaded the door.

When police arrived, a 27-year-old male was unlawfully in the residence. Officers arrested the male on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with an existing probation order.

A search performed after the man’s arrest found an imitation handgun, bear spray, a knife and a collapsible baton.

Police also found what they believe to be fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin and pills. The drugs will be sent to a Health Canada lab to confirm their nature. Police noted the quantity of drugs seized was significant.

The male was released pending further investigation. Police are contemplating charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance and weapons offences.

