Sgt. Scott Lachapelle of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment, who has been a police officer for 34 years, retired in early May.

Salmon Arm RCMP sergeant retires after more than 3 decades as police officer

Former officer expected to be spending more time at the hockey arena

Faces at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment have changed recently.

Sgt. Scott Lachapelle, who served for 34 years as an RCMP officer, has retired.

“His dedication to the communities he has served, as well as to the members of the RCMP, is appreciated and he will continue with the RCMP on a part-time basis as a Reserve Constable, sharing his particular skill set at a time when the RCMP as a whole are facing human resource challenges like other industries,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West in his May report to Salmon Arm council.

Lachapelle is Salmon Arm Minor Hockey’s referee in chief, so it’s expected he’ll be spending more time in the hockey officiating world.

Sgt. Simon Scott moved to the city with his family and is now at the detachment.

West also said the detachment has received word that a new constable will be coming from the North District in B.C. and will fill one of two vacant constable positions.

