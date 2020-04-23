Staff Sgt. Scott West of Salmon Arm RCMP. (Observer file photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sergeant expresses appreciation for community

Across Canada, citizens are asked to wear red, share online support on Friday, April 24

“Innocence lost,” are the two words Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP uses to describe the mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

As someone who grew up in central Nova Scotia, he said the tragedy definitely “hits home.”

He said if a person were to Google map the area, you would see how rural an area it is.

Speaking about the warm friendliness of Maritimers, West said he finds the same warmth in Salmon Arm.

“Someone asked me about it in the grocery store. As I was talking to that person, another person was crying. It just shows how an event like this impacts our entire country,” he said.

Read more: Salmon Arm makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

Read more: 'Multiple patients' – Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

West said he and other local officers were touched by the placement of flowers at the foot of the flag pole at the detachment immediately following the shootings.

“It’s appreciated when we know we’re in the thoughts of people in the community in a positive way, under very horrible circumstances.”

The National Police Federation, working with the RCMP, are organizing events for a day of mourning in the wake of the tragic loss of Constable Heidi Stevenson and the many other innocent victims killed in Nova Scotia on April 19.

Canadians from coast to coast are being asked to wear something red and share pictures, videos and messages of support online using the hashtag #WearRedFriday this Friday, April 24.

In Salmon Arm, West said nothing is officially planned but the RCMP are supporting the Wear Red campaign.


