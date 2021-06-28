Salmon Arm RCMP ticket driver for doing ‘donuts’ on Highway 1

A Shuswap driver was ticketed and given a driving suspension after police found a vehicle doing donuts on Highway 1.
Police located the vehicle at the Tappen Valley Road intersection at 1 a.m. on June 26. Staff Sgt. Scott West said the vehicle appeared to flee on Tappen Valley Road before being pulled over by police.
The driver, a 17-year-old male from the area, was issued tickets for stunting and driving without due care and attention.
According to police, the driver had allegedly been consuming alcohol and, as a result, was given a 12-hour driving suspension. The vehicle was also impounded for a period of time to be determined by the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.
