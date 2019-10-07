Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding car that knocked woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Police are looking for your help after a cyclist was knocked off her bicycle by a passing motorist.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP reports that on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at approximately 5 p.m. a woman was cycling south on Balmoral Road in the South Shuswap toward the Trans-Canada Highway.

The cyclist was hit by the mirror of a passing car and knocked off her bicycle.

She described the vehicle as a small, older model, black car. The car did not stop but the victim believes there would have been damage to the mirror.

West says the bicycle rider suffered minor injuries as a result of being struck by the mirror.

Police have followed up leads on possible vehicles and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the car that has a missing or damaged passenger side rear-view mirror.

If you believe you were the driver, West asks that you come forward and report to the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“If you believe that you have information that could lead investigators to locate the vehicle, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment at 250-832-6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).

West says police and the victim would like to thank the motorist who did stop and gave the woman and her bicycle a ride to her vehicle which was parked near Highway 1.

