Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding person who strung twine across road in dangerous way

The string, which could have harmed a cyclist, was found and removed before 6 a.m. March 23.

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for the person responsible for stringing twine across a road in a way that could have been dangerous to pedestrians or cyclists.

On Tuesday, March 23 at approximately 5:30 a.m., a jogger called police to report a piece of green twine stretched across 24th Street NE near its intersection with Fifth Avenue NE. According to the RCMP, the twine was attached to a sign post and was strung at a height that it would have struck a cyclist at head or chest height as they came down the steep street.

“Erecting something like this is dangerous to pedestrians, cyclists and members of the road-going public. It is illegal and would likely result in injuries to people using the roadway or sidewalks for that matter,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The RCMP are seeking help from the public to identify who was involved in the dangerous activity. Officers are accepting tips at 250-832-6044 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
