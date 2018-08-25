RCMP are asking the public’s help in finding a truck that was stolen from the 5000 block of 20th Ave. NE overnight Aug. 22-23. File image

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding stolen truck with boat

A Burgundy 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 was taken from the 5000 block of 20th Avenue NE

Police are looking for a Burgundy 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 with dual rear wheels.

The vehicle was stolen overnight, Aug. 22-23, from the 5000 block of 20th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm.

The vehicle has distinctive black rock guard paint on the bottom of the bodywork as well as the rear dual wheel fenders.

Related: Vehicles stolen in Sicamous end up in Kelowna

The vehicle also had large aftermarket off-road bumpers, a wooden boat rack with a 12 foot aluminum boat on it, a Nissan 6 hp outboard and a Honda 3000 generator along with other personal effects and tools in the vehicle.

BC licence plate CA5641 was attached to the vehicle when it was stolen.

If you see the vehicle, call to report it using 911 or the Salmon Arm general police detachment phone line – 250-832-6044.

Police ask that anyone who spots the truck not to attempt to apprehend the vehicle or follow it, just call it in to you local police or 911.

