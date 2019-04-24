Salmon Arm RCMP want your help locating missing bike

Salmon Arm RCMP would like the public’s help recovering this green, white and black Masi-branded road bike stolen on April 20 from the 1800 block of Second Avenue in Salmon Arm. If you see this bike, you’re asked to call police at 250-832-6044. (Photo contributed)

Police would like the public’s help locating a road bike stolen in Salmon Arm.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that on Saturday, April 20, “unknown culprits stole two bicycles from the 1800 block of 2nd Avenue in Salmon Arm.”

The thieves broke into a garage to steal the bikes, one of which was valued at more than $6,000. Police say that bike was recovered on April 21 after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Old Auto Road. Friends of the victim spotted the bicycle and confronted three young people who had it, but the suspects fled prior to police arriving.

The bike still missing is a green, white and black “Masi” branded road bike.

If you see this bicycle, you’re asked to call police at 250-832-6044.

Read more: Couple posing as homebuyers arrested for thefts

Read more: Shuswap RCMP officers make arrest in string of thefts

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter