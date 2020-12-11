Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses on Dec. 11, 2020 to watch for counterfeit currency circulating in town. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town

Currency seized is in the form of US$100 bills that share the same serial number

Businesses and banks are being warned after police seized counterfeit bills at a Salmon Arm residence.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said counterfeit US$100 bills were also passed at local stores.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, police seized 46 bills, all counterfeit and all with the same serial number: LB440087L.

West said local officers have also seized two other identical bills in other investigations.

“These bills are well known to be fake and have shown up in other provinces in Canada. The serial number on the bill

shows up when checked on the Internet…,” he said.

For tips on detecting counterfeit bills visit, West suggests going to the Bank of Canada’s website and following the links to counterfeit prevention.

If you have receive one of the bills, you’re asked to call your local detachment so the bills can be taken out of circulation.

