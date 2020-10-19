Salmon Arm RCMP say residents have been receiving calls from fraudster claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP say residents have been receiving calls from fraudster claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fraudster claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House

Police say scammer requests fee to claim sweepstakes prizes

If you receive a telephone call from Publishers Clearing House asking for money to receive a prize, it’s most definitely a scam.

Salmon Arm RCMP are warning the public that local residents have been receiving calls from someone claiming to represent the magazine subscription marketing company. The caller explains that a car and “sizable amount of money” have been won. In order to claim them, however, the caller states a $500 fee is required to cover deliver costs.

“Remember,there are no prize fees or taxes in Canada; if you’ve won, it is free!,” explained Staff Sgt. Scott West in a news release.

West said the fraudster making the calls asks that money be paid to an account number, complete with transit number. They might also thank the “winner” for bill payments to accounts the call’s recipient may hold. West said it is unknown at this time how the scammer may have acquired that information. However, he stressed, “Do not initiate a transfer of funds. It is a scam!”

Read more: RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP warn public as gift card scam season comes

On its website, Publishers Clearing House states winners of major prizes are notified “live and in person,” while winners of lesser prizes are notified through an express carrier service and by email.

West compared the Publishers Clearing House scam to the Canadian Revenue Agency scam calls that are prolific around this time. He offered the following tips on how to respond:

• Be very wary about unsolicited calls; remember, if it sounds to good to be true, it is;

• Do not give out any personal informing to these callers. No address, social insurance number, birth date, credit or banking information. Don’t even confirm this information;

• Do some research yourself – look online, and call the company that is supposedly giving you this windfall, and call them to confirm.

“Again, be wary because companies have been and continue to be spoofed online and in e-mail,” said West.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lawsuit claims Kelowna man suffered ‘vicious’ attack by RCMP dog, handler
Next story
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP say residents have been receiving calls from fraudster claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fraudster claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House

Police say scammer requests fee to claim sweepstakes prizes

In response to complaints from residents and city hall, a sign was erected recently at the east end of Salmon Arm, asking truckers to avoid the use of engine brakes, particularly as they head down the hill into town. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm gets hopeful sign in quest to reduce trucks’ engine brake noise

Mayor asks RCMP to patrol hill on Trans-Canada Highway between 30th St NE and McGuire Lake

Prison.
Morning Start: The Netherlands is so safe, it imports criminals to fill jails

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

During her PhD, Dr. Sylvie Harder spent several field seasons at an international research station in the Swedish Arctic, researching the impacts of climate change on permafrost environments. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm raised climate scientist brings expertise to West Coast Environmental Law

Sylvie Harder looks forward to helping B.C. communities develop climate change solutions

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman William Lavigne (left) tries to rub out Vernon Vipers forward Max Bulawka in B.C. Hockey League Okanagan Cup action. Vernon completed a home-and-home sweep of the Gorillas with a 4-3 overtime win Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Shaw Centre. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers sweep Salmon Arm

Snakes win 5-2 at home Friday, 4-3 in overtime Saturday at the Shaw Centre

A puppy is cared for at the Kelowna BC SPCA. Image: BC SPCA
Puppy recovers from virus after being seized from Princeton farm

The pup was one of the 97 animals seized by the BC SPCA in September

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Osoyoos Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames Sunday (Oct. 18) evening at a Lambert Court residence. (Osoyoos Fire Department)
Osoyoos Fire Department knock down car fire near home

Blaze was ‘really close’ to becoming a structure fire

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

A file photo of an RCMP dog. (Campbell River RCMP photo)
Lawsuit claims Kelowna man suffered ‘vicious’ attack by RCMP dog, handler

Fernando Verde claims he was resuscitated at the hospital and needed emergency surgery following the attack

(File photo)
Letter: Exercise your brain, don’t rely on technology

Writer dismayed by dependence on computers to do basic math

A disposable but improperly discarded face mask sits on a wall outside a downtown Salmon Arm business. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Editorial: Don’t like using disposable masks, go reusable

Others shouldn’t have to pick up improperly discarded face masks

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Most Read