Salmon Arm RCMP warn springtime drivers to slow down

Work crews cleaning up after winter sanding, fine for speeding is at least $173

Spring means warmer weather, and warmer weather means more people on the roads.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists use walkways and roads more often as the snow melts, and Salmon Arm RCMP is warning drivers to be extra vigilant as the season changes.

Drivers tend to increase their speeds in the warmer weather and sunshine, Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a media release. West said to maintain posted speeds whenever weather conditions allow and reminded drivers that water from melting snow can freeze overnight and in the early mornings, creating a hazard for morning commutes.

City and highway maintenance crews are also cleaning up the roads after winter sanding, and West warned drivers to slow down in these work areas. Flashing yellow lights means drivers must slow down to 70 km/h if in a speed zone of 80 km/h or higher, and down to at least 40 if the zone is listed as 80 km/h or lower.

The minimum fine for speeding in a work zone is $173.

In the release, West added to be sure to go over the rules of the road with young cyclists and to always wear bike helmets.

