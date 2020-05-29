(File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP will be patrolling school zones on June 1 when some students return

Police remind drivers fines for speeding in a school zone start at $196 and range up to $483

As school will be resuming for some students in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District on Monday, June 1, so will police patrols.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that officers will be out in force in school and playground zones, making sure drivers are heeding the 30 km/hr speed limit.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reminds people that fines for speeding in a school zone start at $196 and range up to $483. They could include impoundment of your vehicle for excessive speed and include points on your driver’s licence.

He also asks drivers to remember that school buses will be back on the roads.

“Please heed their warning lights and make sure you yield to their signals which are there to keep children safe.”

Read more: Parents surveyed about reopening of School District 83 classrooms

Read more: Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools

Meanwhile, teachers and staff are also preparing for Monday.

“Schools are finalizing class set up and days which those students choosing to attend will do so. Parents may opt in, or out, of their child attending school during the month of June. Please contact your school principal if you choose to do this,” states the district website.

Staff have also been learning about and walking through safety protocols for the upcoming weeks of school.

At each school in the district staff did a ‘practice run’ reviewing safety procedures such as student arrival, handwashing, sanitizing and how to maintain distancing while taking students in and out of the school for recess and breaks.

