Salmon Arm RCMP would like public’s help locating missing woman

Salmon Arm RCMP would like the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen in the Vernon area in early August. Shiean Black Kettle was reported missing on Sept. 2, 2022.
She is described as 28 years old, Indigenous, 5 ft 8 in (176 cm), 130 lbs (62 kg), with blonde or purple hair and brown eyes.
Police said she has multiple tattoos including a distinctive cross on top of her left hand.
“Since Shiean Black Kettle’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings. However she remains missing. It is possible that she is travelling, or has travelled to Quesnel, or Prince George.
“Police are very concerned for Shiean Black Kettle’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” reads a media release.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shiean Black Kettle is urged to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.