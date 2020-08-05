Salmon Arm RCMP’s busy long weekend punctuated by motorcycle collisions

Air ambulance brought in for Friday afternoon crash in Tappen

The Salmon Arm RCMP had a busy B.C. Day long weekend responding to more than 100 calls and complaints.

Over the period of July 31 and Aug. 2, the local police detachment was called 123 times for incidents ranging from minor assaults and disturbances, to serious collisions on the highway.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the large number of calls included 16 traffic complaints and 18 minor collisions.

West said two more serious collisions both involved motorcycles. One of the crashes took place shortly after noon on Friday, July 31 on the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen. According to West, the accident involved a motorcycle and a Toyota pickup truck and led to non life-threatening injuries for both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle. West said the driver of the pickup turned in front of the motorcycle near James Road.

West said both the operator of the motorcycle and the passenger were taken to hospital in Kamloops. The operator was taken by air ambulance as a precautionary measure. The driver of the pickup was served with a violation ticket under the provincial motor vehicle act.

Another noteworthy collision took place on Aug. 2 when a lone motorcyclist lost control and left Skimikin Road. West said the rider suffered fractures in the crash and was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital for treatment.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
