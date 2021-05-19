Salmon Arm ready with map and money for city’s paving program

This is the City of Salmon Arm’s map of paving projects to be tackled during 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)

It’s now full-speed ahead for the City of Salmon Arm’s paving program.

The map of proposed paving locations has been prepared and the contract for this year’s paving has been awarded.

The contract went to the lowest bidder, $1.397 million from Okanagan Aggregates Ltd., which has successfully completed the program over the last four years.

Areas highlighted this year are:

• 50th Street NW from 30th Avenue NW to 50th Avenue NW;

• 50th Street NW, 250-metre front of reservoirs;

• 50th Street SW from 10th Avenue SW to 30th Avenue SW (bridge);

• Shuswap Street S from 10th Avenue SW to 5th Avenue SW;

• Okanagan Avenue E from 30th Street NE to 31st Street NE;

• 5th Avenue SW from 3rd Street SW to Shuswap Street;

• 16th Street NE from 6th Avenue NE to 11th Avenue NE;

• 11th Avenue NE from 16th Street NE to 20th Street NE;

• 8th Avenue NE from 24th Street NE to OUC Way;

• 30th Street SE from public works to 10th Avenue SE;

• 8th Street NE from 2nd Avenue NE to 3rd Avenue NE; and

• 25th Street NE from 26th Avenue NE to 180-metres south.

City staff explained that the annual paving program tenders include supply and placing of asphaltic concrete pavement, tack coat for asphalt overlays and required asphalt milling and asphalt pulverizing. In previous years the contract included asphalt patching but in the past five years, a separate asphalt patching contract has been awarded to create more ease of scheduling and cost savings.

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, for the map and all the work.

He thanked Niewenhuizen and staff for the “new” Foothill Road, and remarked: “People out there are ecstatic.”

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

