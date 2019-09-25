The Salmon Arm Recreation Centre will be rolling out their new pool inflatable more often now that summer is over. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm rec centre rolls out floating obstacle course for fall

$14,000 water-bound inflatable course said to be a hit with pool-goers

Having fun is no obstacle at Salmon Arm’s SASCU Recreation Centre pool.

In May, the recreation centre acquired a 16-foot inflatable obstacle course. As activities and classes resume at the rec centre this fall, the inflatable will be rolled out more often than it was in the summer.

“It’s a great feature that we’ve added to the pool,” said pool manager Stan Thiessen. “It’s a load of fun, it’s always popular.”

In the beginning of 2019 the city set aside $14,000 for the new pool toy in the budget as the older one was in need of replacing.

Pool-goers board the inflatable at the shallow end of the pool, make their way along the length of the floating obstacle course, and go down a slide which spits them out into the deep end of the pool.

The inflatable sits in the middle of a 25 meter pool which leaves about 11 meters on either side where swimmers can splash around before hopping on the inflatable again.

Floatatious Fridays, days when the inflatable will be available to play on, are listed on the recreation centre’s website at salmonarmrecreation.ca. The next Floatacious Fridays are on Oct. 25 and Nov. 15. The inflatable will also be available on ‘super Saturdays,’ which will be on Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.

