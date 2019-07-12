Salmon Arm has received $35,000 from the province to conduct a feasibility study for a food innovation centre. (Pixabay)

Salmon Arm receives funding to look at food innovation centre

City taking part in B.C. government effort to establish provincial food hub network

Salmon Arm will play a role in the B.C. government’s efforts to establish a provincial food hub network.

On June 3, Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, announced five communities have studies completed or underway to determine the needs for future food and innovation hubs throughout the province.

Read more: In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Read more: In photos: Multicultural festival a colourful celebration of community diversity

“I am so excited that we have reached this important stage in the development of the B.C. Food Hub Network,” said Popham. “As part of my agriculture tours of the province, I have witnessed some of the technological innovation that is happening right now in our B.C. food processing sector, and I want to build on this momentum. By creating a dedicated food hub space in regions throughout the province, the sector will be able to continue their growth and increase the value of B.C. processed products.”

Salmon Arm received $35,000 from the province to conduct a feasibility study for a food innovation centre. The Shuswap Economic Development Society is holding meetings to determine what is most needed in the community.

More than $176,000 of funding was dedicated to the feasibility studies across the province. In addition to Salmon Arm, opportunities for regional food processing and innovation hubs were identified in Quesnel, Deep Bay, Summerland and the Columbia Basin Region. The studies are intended to engage producers and processors to identify their unique regional needs with respect to a food processing.

Read more: Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Read more: Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The completion and continued development of these studies support the next steps in advancing the regional food processing and innovation hubs that will create the greater B.C. Food Hub Network. The goal is to enhance sustainable growth and innovation in the processing, packaging and marketing of B.C. food and beverage products, and to showcase them to British Columbians and international markets.

The B.C. Food Hub Network is part of the ministry’s Feed BC mandate, intended to encourage food and beverage processing in British Columbia.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

Just Posted

Salmon Arm receives funding to look at food innovation centre

City taking part in B.C. government effort to establish provincial food hub network

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow

Successful master bakers find inspiration in Salmon Arm

Markus and Ursula Jaeger embrace community and opportunities it provides

Public concerns prompt deferral of rezoning for Sicamous RV park

Zoning amendment would allow seasonal RV parking on land reserved for single-family homes

Salmon Arm Tennis Club gets extension to pay back city loan for new indoor facility

Unexpected expenses mean cost overrun as $2.9 million dollar project being built for $1.7 million

Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

Sorrento’s Crannog Ales and Wolf Springs Farm mark July as Haskap Beer Month in B.C.

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Valley of Champions tournament returns to Okanagan

The Kelowna tournament will host almost 70 teams from B.C. and Alberta

Alleged South Okanagan rest stop robber arrested

Arrests made after couple allegedly robbed while sleeping in U-Haul at a rest stop

Markers to be installed along Okanagan River Channel

Float Penticton wants to help emergency services better locate those in need on the river

Sicamous Beach Park concerts to include beer on tap

Shuswap business The Tapped Truck, will serve beer, wine and cider during summer concert series

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Okanagan ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

Most Read