Ethan Maahuis with SCV Waste Solutions, the new recycling contractors as of July 1, and Jon Mills, who works for the city in curbside collection services, stand with the bins and information now being distributed so residents will have them by the last week in June, in time for the July 1 start-up. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm recycling, food waste bin roll-out sparks some questions

City residents to receive receptacles by end of June, ready for July 1 kick-off

New food waste containers and recycling bins for city residents are now being rolled out until the end of the month.

The deliveries have sparked some questions, says Jon Mills, who works for the city in curbside collection services.

Each household gets one set of bins, he explains, so people with rental suites in their homes don’t get bins automatically.

“It’s all property-tax based. Households pay one garbage collection fee through their property taxes.”

There are options if the waste generated by the rental suite can’t be accommodated by the household.

While recycling is unlimited, the rental suite may have to get its own bin as the blue plastic bags are no longer accepted for recycling. However, the blue plastic bags that you might have stockpiled can be used for garbage.

Garbage and recycling are picked up on alternating weeks so there will be no confusion.

There is a one-bag limit on garbage. A household can purchase tags for $3 each or can sign up with the garbage collector if there’s more than one bag.

Read more: Residents to receive three-pack of bins for composting, recycling

Read more: Garbage collection going bi-weekly in July 2019

Read more: Reminder – Recycle your plant pots

While recycling and garbage is picked up every second week – recycling one week, garbage the next – food waste is picked up every week. All three collections take place on the same day of the week, the day designated for your area – see the city website.

The blue bin is for recycling and if you end up needing two, you can use another type of bin. However, it must be labelled for recycling. You can make your own label or the city will have labels available after July 1.

The food waste kitchen catcher is beige, while the food waste bin for curbside is green.

If you need more than one green bin for food waste, you must pay $25, then a subscription fee of $60 for the whole year. If you have a large residence with two suites, for instance, you could buy two extra bins and two subscription fees.

However, if it’s a one-off situation with an unusually large amount of food waste or garbage, extra can be accommodated by purchasing tags from the city.

Read more: Thirty businesses onboard with composting

Read more: 2015 – Landfill still filling fast

Read more: 2015 – Rough road to better recycling

No need to put food waste in bags or containers inside the city food-waste bins, but if you use plastic bags, they must be compostable. If they’re not, the effort to compost food waste is defeated.

Because some types of paper containers are compostable, Mills says he knows of one person who puts her food waste in cereal boxes. Also okay are greasy pizza boxes, napkins, newspapers, etc.

Mills encourages residents not to buy extra bins at the start of the program unless they know 100 per cent they’ll need more. The extras might not be needed.

Mills says he lives by the handy Recycle Coach app that provides, via text or email, information, schedules, alerts and anything else residents might need to know about the program. Anyone who signs up for the app by July 4 is entered in a draw.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Savona fire at 200 hectares, controlled burn planned
Next story
South Okanagan mom on the road to recovery following stem cell treatment

Just Posted

Salmon Arm recycling, food waste bin roll-out sparks some questions

City residents to receive receptacles by end of June, ready for July 1 kick-off

Salmon Arm company wants to put new roof over a deserving head

For the ninth year, Integrity Roofing is searching for someone in need of roof replacement

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

A chance of showers tomorrow; sun expected Sunday

UPDATE: Savona fire at 200 hectares, controlled burn planned

BC Wildfire Service to use burn to control the fire and eliminate fuels

Prolonged road work on Hudson Avenue NE to wrap up by end of month

City staff say revitalization contract for downtown specifies finishing by summer

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

‘Ms. Fire Alarm’ sought after by Okanagan RCMP

South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers are looking for a pair of alleged thieves

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Special weather statement issued for Okanagan Connector

Late season snow is expected for the Merrit to Kelowna highway

After 1st ever win, Okanagan FC ready for first home game against Penticton

OKFC split weekend games on Vancouver Island and shift focus to June 9 home-opener

South Okanagan mom on the road to recovery following stem cell treatment

Emma Alcott, 23, is home five weeks early after treatment for stage four Hodgkin lymphoma

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Most Read