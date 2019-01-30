Salmon Arm, regional district join forces to provide dog control

Commissionaires BC will prove dog control, Enderby’s animal shelter to house impounded dogs

  • Jan. 30, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

The City of Salmon Arm and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have reached a solution to provide residents with dog control services.

The city and the CSRD have secured the services of Commissionaires BC to provide animal control services within city boundaries, dog control services in Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) and the Ranchero area of Electoral Area D as well as dangerous dog control in Electoral Area F (North Shuswap.)

Related: 2013 – Dangerous dog bylaw coming to North Shuswap

The Commissionaires will begin providing dog control services for both the city and the CSRD on Feb. 4.

Commissionaires BC is a non-profit organization which has become a well-established provider of bylaw enforcement and dog control services in the area. Exceptional recommendations regarding the Commissionaires’ service were obtained from both the City of Armstrong and City of Enderby, state the city and CSRD in a joint news release.

“The collaboration between the city and CSRD created an economy of scale where we could attract an organization like Commissionaires BC to look at expanding into our area,” said Ryan Nitchie, the CSRD’s team leader of community services.

Related: Possible disruption to regional district dog control services

As the Commissionaires do not operate animal shelter facilities, staff from the CSRD and the city also worked together on a proposal to use the City of Enderby’s animal shelter facility to house and care for impounded dogs.

“This is a great example of local government neighbours working together to best meet the needs of the citizens we serve,” said Erin Jackson, Salmon Arm’s director of corporate services.

The service in the city and CSRD will continue to be complaint-driven, dealing with aggressive, at-large, unlicensed or nuisance dogs, but will also include proactive patrolling of the communities in a well-marked Animal Control vehicle.

Both the city and the CSRD will be setting up ways for citizens to access dog control services including phone, email and online website services, which will be launched in the coming weeks.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says
Next story
Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Just Posted

Police investigating armed robbery of liquor store

Salmon Arm RCMP say suspect wearing dark clothes, blonde wig, fled scene on a BMX bike

Salmon Arm, regional district join forces to provide dog control

Commissionaires BC will prove dog control, Enderby’s animal shelter to house impounded dogs

Add your voice on rec centre options

Open house at SASCU Rec Centre includes info, Q&A and free swim

Larch Hills skiers top rankings in second round of Teck BC Cup

Shuswap skiers take first in several categories, beat personal best times

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Okanagan theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

Community transition teams set up in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Port Coquitlam

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Snapshot: Friendly crawlie

Madex Davies faces his fears by handling Sammy the tarantula Saturday, Jan.… Continue reading

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Most Read