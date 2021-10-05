Salmon Arm resident asks for four-way stop at Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street

Letter writer says they’ve witnessed six collisions at the busy intersection

A letter from a Salmon Arm resident regarding traffic and pedestrian safety concerns at the Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street intersection was received by city council and is being forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee for consideration. (Google Maps image)

A four-way stop at the intersection of Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street will be given consideration after a resident raised concern with city council.

At its Sept. 27 meeting, Salmon Arm council received a letter dated Sept. 13 from a resident pleading for a four-way stop at the busy intersection.

In the two-and-a-half years they’ve lived near the intersection, the writer said they’ve witnessed six accidents there, including one on the morning the letter written that involved a cyclist being struck by a car.

“What is it going to take to get a four-way stop at this intersection?” asked the writer. “Hundreds of children walk through this intersection on the way to and from school. It’s unsafe and needs to be addressed.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn empathized with the writer’s concerns, noting he knew someone who had been involved in a collision at the intersection.

“That intersection is very dangerous and it has one of our flashing lights that people seem to ignore when people push the button,” said Flynn, asking the letter be referred to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee. Council supported the request.

