A letter from a Salmon Arm resident regarding traffic and pedestrian safety concerns at the Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street intersection was received by city council and is being forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee for consideration. (Google Maps image)

A letter from a Salmon Arm resident regarding traffic and pedestrian safety concerns at the Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street intersection was received by city council and is being forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee for consideration. (Google Maps image)

Salmon Arm resident asks for four-way stop at Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street

Letter writer says they’ve witnessed six collisions at the busy intersection

A four-way stop at the intersection of Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street will be given consideration after a resident raised concern with city council.

At its Sept. 27 meeting, Salmon Arm council received a letter dated Sept. 13 from a resident pleading for a four-way stop at the busy intersection.

In the two-and-a-half years they’ve lived near the intersection, the writer said they’ve witnessed six accidents there, including one on the morning the letter written that involved a cyclist being struck by a car.

“What is it going to take to get a four-way stop at this intersection?” asked the writer. “Hundreds of children walk through this intersection on the way to and from school. It’s unsafe and needs to be addressed.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn empathized with the writer’s concerns, noting he knew someone who had been involved in a collision at the intersection.

“That intersection is very dangerous and it has one of our flashing lights that people seem to ignore when people push the button,” said Flynn, asking the letter be referred to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee. Council supported the request.

Read more: Dash-cam footage captures semi on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm running red light

Read more: Resident calls for action at Salmon Arm intersection after witnessing truck behaviour

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
Family of campers nearly run over by truck east of Harrison Hot Springs
Next story
B.C. requires long-term care staff, visitor vaccination by Oct. 12

Just Posted

A letter from a Salmon Arm resident regarding traffic and pedestrian safety concerns at the Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street intersection was received by city council and is being forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee for consideration. (Google Maps image)
Salmon Arm resident asks for four-way stop at Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino received a donation to the Sicamous Fire Department from (left to right) Harlowe Bird, 2, Aleeah Bird, 7, Avery Sanche, 5, Kennedy Sanche, 7, and Jase Sanche, 2, in October of 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Kids’ donation to Sicamous Fire Department matched by local business, doctor

Barb Duplisse, Marlise Albertson, John Moncrieff, Pat MacLeod, Telus Okanagan Ambassadors president Melanie Collins, Liz Pastorchik, Georgina Beausoleil and Marlene Moncrieff display the Telus Community Ambassador Volunteer of the Year award received by MacLeod along with items they’ve made for donation. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm knitters’ good work recognized with Telus volunteer of the year award

Black scars above Monte Lake from the White Rock Lake wildfire are captured by drone footage Oct. 4, 2021. (Erick Ortiz video still)
VIDEO: White Rock Lake destruction in Monte Lake caught on camera