Salmon Arm council will be considering Airbnbs as it goes through its recently completely housing report. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council will be considering Airbnbs as it goes through its recently completely housing report. (File photo)

Salmon Arm resident peeved with lack of Airbnb controls in city

Councillor says community housing report to be discussed shortly will include short-term rentals

Airbnbs are not flying with a Salmon Arm resident who wrote recently to city council.

“My concern is that Airbnb rentals do nothing to alleviate any of our rental or housing shortages and they are not a positive addition to any residential neighbourhood,” Ann Smith wrote in an Oct. 19 email.

She said she and her spouse live in a residential neighbourhood and should have the right to peace and quiet. However, she has had Airbnb rentals on three sides of her home at the same time, causing duress and anxiety.

“I have been sworn at, yelled at, had garbage dumped on our lawn, had sewage effluent dumped from an Airbnb ‘guest’ vehicle onto the lawn of our property, have had to endure smoke of all kinds at all hours of the night, yelling, screaming from the hot tub through the night and inappropriate vehicle parking, speeding and traffic issues.”

She suggested the number of bed and breakfast sites in any given neighbourhood be restricted.

Read more: 2019 – Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Read more: 2019 – Rowdy vacation rental torments neighbour

Read more: New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings

Smith said she has also observed that several R-8 or residential suite zone properties are not renting out their suites for affordable long-term rentals but instead nightly rentals. She said the zoning doesn’t allow Airbnb rentals and the city should follow up with the owners.

“I would suggest that the City needs to revamp their Airbnb ‘look the other way approach’ and create levels of application and approvals, also generating an income stream to help bolster our Bylaw and Enforcement work…”

Coun. Tim Lavery noted that the community housing report is coming to council (Nov. 9 meeting) and there will be all kinds of policy implications for council to consider. He said short-term rentals, how to proceed with them, the cost of monitoring them and other factors will be part of the ongoing discussion.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he has heard anecdotally that the monthly rent for downtown buildings in Toronto has plummeted over the last four months because of COVID-19 and people are now looking to do long-term rentals.

He acknowledged the local issues.

“We’ve heard the concerns and the director of development services has told us it’s very difficult to police. But I do think it’s important we do look at this in our long-term policy because lots of people in the actual business of hotels and things have been questioning how many Airbnb we have as well.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HousingSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School
Next story
Trump prematurely claims victory as world waits nervously, impatiently for U.S. vote count

Just Posted

Wedding ring.
Morning Start: A woman who lost her wedding ring found it 16 years later on a carrot in her garden

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Salmon Arm council will be considering Airbnbs as it goes through its recently completely housing report. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident peeved with lack of Airbnb controls in city

Councillor says community housing report to be discussed shortly will include short-term rentals

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (The Canadian Press/AP Patrick Semansky)
Black Press Okanagan readers predict Joe Biden for president

Over 200 people voted that they expect Joe Biden to win tonight’s U.S. presidential election

My Sister’s Closet Clothing Program at 834 Shuswap Ave. in Chase is accepting donations. (Contributed)
Clothing program set up in Chase to help businesswomen, women entrepreneurs

Indigenous female entrepreneur organizes My Sister’s Closet so women can give and receive clothing

Engine 8, the newest addition to the Sicamous Fire Department's fleet. (Vivian Ogino photo)
Forest fuel management work underway near Sicamous

Project could lead to slash burns into mid December

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

(Penticton Western News File Photo)
Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed

Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event at Chilliwack dance academy now up to 36 cases

Dance school owner says she did everything she was told to do by Fraser Health after positive test

Mon Balon and her family moved to Revelstoke in December 2019. At first she was going to treat her time here like a holiday, but when the pandemic hit she decided to grow her business. (Submitted/Mon Balon)
Revelstoke entrepreneur launches plus size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The school district says this case is unrelated to the two previous exposures

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
Two Maremma puppies and a baby goat are missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

Most Read