Salmon Arm resident warning others after ID, cards stolen in vehicle break in

A Salmon Arm resident is warning others not to leave their ID or any other valuable items in their vehicles at any time.

At least five posts were shared over the past week by people on the Salmon Arm Rant and Rave and Random Discussion Facebook group regarding recent vehicle break ins and break-in attempts.

Kari Wilkinson was one of those people. She was out putting up flags for a fundraiser on the evening of May 20 when someone broke into her car, parked at the Salmon Arm Curling Club.

Wilkinson said the rear driver’s side window had been smashed and her purse stolen.

While on the phone with her credit card company, attempting to cancel her card, it was reported to Wilkinson that someone had attempted to use it to withdraw cash from a downtown ATM.

Wilkinson then phoned the Salmon Arm RCMP, which sent an officer to the scene. According to Wilkinson, police found a suspect at a different downtown location. The suspect had her credit and debit cards on their person, along with some cash, and told the officers where they’d left Wilkinson’s purse which was later retrieved.

Wilkinson said the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Unfortunately for Wilkinson, it wasn’t until she got home and started sorting through the mess that was left inside her purse that she realized her ID had not been returned. She will now have to get new ID.

“I would urge people, if they think they have their birth certificate or their social insurance card or any other extra ID in their wallet, they need to remove it…,” said Wilkinson. “Your vehicle is not safe. Don’t leave anything of value in it, not even coins.”

A similar message was shared in March of this year by Staff Sgt. Scott West, after thieves were targeting vehicles parked at local recreation areas.

