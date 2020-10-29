Salmon Arm residents encouraged to observe Remembrance Day, but not at cenotaph

Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison receives the ceremonial first poppy from Harry Welton of the Salmon Arm Legion on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison receives the ceremonial first poppy from Harry Welton of the Salmon Arm Legion on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm residents are being asked to observe Remembrance Day safely, and not at the city’s cenotaph.

Because of health and safety restrictions around COVID-19, including the order by the provincial health officer prohibiting crowds of 50 people or more, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #62 will be holding a modified ceremony on November 11, one the legion’s executive members are asking the public not to attend.

“We’re asking the public to avoid gathering, as per the health order,” said branch president Matt Fowler.

The ceremony will consist of a small gathering. There will be no parade and, instead of people being called up to place wreaths at the cenotaph, the majority will be set out in advance.

The service will begin at 10:45 a.m., with MC Harry Welton reading of the Names of Our Honored Dead and In Flanders Field. After the playing of O Canada and Last Post, there will be two minutes of silence, followed by Reveille, a Prayer of Remembrance and the laying of a small number of wreaths.

A video of the ceremony will be shared on the legion’s Facebook page and will be aired live on EZ ROCK. Conditions permitting, the Salmon Arm Observer will livestream the event on Facebook.

“It’s something I’ve been involved with my whole life so it’s kind of strange for me to not have a parade, not have pipes and drums,” commented Fowler. “It’s definitely different, but you know what, a lot of things are different this year. We’re going with the flow.”

Read More: Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation process proceeding after COVID-19 slowdown

Read More: Salmon Arm man’s annual Remembrance Day trail work a tribute to veterans



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance Day