Salmon Arm resident Rudi Ingenhorst listens to the lengthy series of pre-recorded messages one must navigate when booking a COVID-19 vaccination through Interior Health. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm resident Rudi Ingenhorst listens to the lengthy series of pre-recorded messages one must navigate when booking a COVID-19 vaccination through Interior Health. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination

Interior Health says clinics being added, as well as online registration system

Fifty seconds pass before the pre-recorded message on Interior Health’s COVID-19 vaccination appointment telephone line invites Rudi Ingenhorst to press 1.

The Salmon Arm resident, who became eligible for the vaccine on Monday, March 29 (ages 73 and older), then receives another short message ending with another opportunity to press 1. Another short message, press 1. Another long message, similar to the first, press 1. And so on. Eventually, Ingenhorst is asked to wait on the line, and is then told his estimated wait time would be 15 minutes.

“It’s always 15 minutes,” said Ingenhorst after what he guessed was his 19th call since Monday morning to the 1-877-740-7747 number provided by the health authority for booking an appointment at the vaccination clinic underway at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

“At one point I got through to be in the actual waiting queue and, after 30 minutes, it simply switched over to a dial tone and said leave a message. And that was the end of that,” said Ingenhorst.

When he did manage to connect with a living person, Ingenhorst was asked for his address and was then told there were currently no available spots to book, and was asked to call back next week. He received the same response when he tried calling Tuesday morning.

“So then I went to the arena this morning to see if I could talk to somebody there,” said Ingenhorst, who was unsuccessful at securing an appointment.

“Basically, the request I have is can you not publish somewhere on a daily basis whether or not Salmon Arm is eligible for booking. Because I don’t want to spend two hours a day being told that there’s no bookings available in Salmon Arm.”

Bob White shared Ingenhorst’s frustration. Though in his 60s, White received a letter from the province identifying him as clinically extremely vulnerable. Those who received such letters could book their appointments starting March 29.

Read more: Salmon Arm rec centre to serve as COVID-19 vaccination hub

Read more: 48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

“I can’t get an appointment and need to keep calling and being kept on hold for an hour to only find out they don’t have any appointment times available at this time. So nuts,” White explained Monday morning.

White thought the government to be overwhelmed and incapable of dealing with such a massive undertaking.

This was also a concern for Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo, who said his office has been inundated with similar complaints by equally frustrated residents. Like Ingenhorst, he questioned why the health authority didn’t set up an online registration system.

“I appreciate we’re 13 months in on the pandemic but, you know, even in the early days, I’m sure last spring it must have entered their minds what the vaccination roll out would look like, and there was certainly more than ample time to get an online registry up and running,” said Kyllo.

In response to White’s concerns, Interior Health, in an email to the Observer, referred to the number on the COVID-19 vaccine information page, and indicated other clinics are being added.

“Unfortunately, creating clinics to meet the demand is a work in progress,” commented the health authority. “We understand it is frustrating to have to call back, but we ask people to be patient and know that everyone will get an appointment.”

Regarding online booking, Interior Health noted that starting April 15, people may try booking an appointment using the online Get Vaccinated registration and booking tool, as well as the call centre.

Following his own disappointing unscheduled visit to the recreation centre, White emailed an update to the Observer on Wednesday, stating his perseverance had paid off and he was able to book an appointment for April 18.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

General

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination
Next story
Store cashier, 19, expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident Rudi Ingenhorst listens to the lengthy series of pre-recorded messages one must navigate when booking a COVID-19 vaccination through Interior Health. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination

Interior Health says clinics being added, as well as online registration system

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Video: Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

School District 83 has placed a rush order for 6,000 face masks in response to a health order that mandates their wearing at school for students in Grades 4 to 12. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district orders 6,000 masks, now mandatory in class

New provincial health order mandates mask wearing for students in Grades 4 to 12

The Adams River Salmon Society members are excited with progress on their new trailer which will allow the society to take salmon conservation education on the road. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society plans to take education on the road

A CSRD grant is helping construct a trailer which the salmon society will use for touring schools

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

Dave Eagles/KTW
Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning local businesses that con artists have been using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers into returning extra currency Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (KMR Photography/Flickr)
Vernon businesses warned of con artists using deceptive fraud tactics

Police have received several reports of people using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland has closed its doors temporarily as a result of the latest COVID-19 restrictions. However, other restaurants in the community are offering takeout, delivery and patio dining options. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Takeout and patio service offered as in-person dining is not allowed

Most Read