Gordie Thompson of the Salvation Army receives a box of donated food from reporter Jim Elliot on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm residents give generously to Observer food drive

More than 1,700 pounds in donations bound for Salvation Army, Second Harvest and SAFE Society

The food generously donated by Salmon Arm Observer readers is on its way to stock empty pantries in time for Christmas.

The Observer’s 2019 Christmas food drive exceeded expectations and last year’s total donation weight.

Read More: Travellers beware: Lots of snow coming for Okanagan exits

Read More: Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Food donations totalling 1,785 lbs. were exchanged for gift certificates provided by local business partners. Last year’s donation total reached approximately 1,500 lbs.

The food is bound for the SAFE Society, the Salvation Army and the Second Harvest food bank to help them get their clients through the financial strain which reaches many in the winter months and the holiday season.

Read More: Dog bite incident, rumours prompt animal policy review for North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Read More: Pups steal hearts at Okanagan hockey game


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Observer’s Maryann Baker helps Paige Hilland from the SAFE Society load donations of food for the SAFE society collected in the Observer’s Christmas food drive on Thursday, Dec. 19. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Just Posted

Salmon Arm residents give generously to Observer food drive

More than 1,700 pounds in donations bound for Salvation Army, Second Harvest and SAFE Society

King’s Christian student in Salmon Arm recognized for Fire Prevention creativity

Grade 7 student awarded one of 25 honourable mentions out of 1,700 contestants in B.C. contest

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

Travellers beware: Lots of snow coming for Okanagan exits

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says its “almost too late” to travel today

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan

As much as 30 to 60 cm of snow is expected by Friday afternoon

Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 will be closed between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Okanagan politician frosty over snowman

City councillor says owners could have been ‘handled a lot better’

Pups steal hearts at Okanagan hockey game

Pacific Assistance Dogs Society drops the puck at Kal Tire Place

North Okanagan hospital campaign still short of goal

Light A Bulb, or a string, and support community healthcare

Princeton baker builds giant gingerbread house

It looks good enough to eat and almost big enough to sit… Continue reading

Most Read