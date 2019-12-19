Gordie Thompson of the Salvation Army receives a box of donated food from reporter Jim Elliot on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents give generously to Observer food drive
More than 1,700 pounds in donations bound for Salvation Army, Second Harvest and SAFE Society
The food generously donated by Salmon Arm Observer readers is on its way to stock empty pantries in time for Christmas.
The Observer’s 2019 Christmas food drive exceeded expectations and last year’s total donation weight.
Food donations totalling 1,785 lbs. were exchanged for gift certificates provided by local business partners. Last year’s donation total reached approximately 1,500 lbs.
The food is bound for the SAFE Society, the Salvation Army and the Second Harvest food bank to help them get their clients through the financial strain which reaches many in the winter months and the holiday season.
The Observer’s Maryann Baker helps Paige Hilland from the SAFE Society load donations of food for the SAFE society collected in the Observer’s Christmas food drive on Thursday, Dec. 19. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)