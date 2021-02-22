A six-story commercial/residential building is proposed for three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly in a rezoning application submitted to the City of Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm residents will have say on rezoning for six-storey building

Commercial/residential building proposed to have 140 rental units

A rezoning application for a proposed six-storey, mixed commercial/residential building will be going to a public hearing.

At its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 22, city council gave first and second reading to the application, meaning it will now go to a public hearing that will take place during the evening portion of the March 8 council meeting.

The application, which received the unanimous support of council, pertains to three adjacent lots along 10th Ave. SW, across from the Mall at Piccadilly. The applicant wishes to rezone the lots, the combined area totalling approximately .88 hectares, from C-3 Service Commercial to C-2 Town Centre Commercial. Proposed is the development of a six-storey, L-shaped building with underground parking, commercial space on the main floor and residential units above.

A letter to the city by developer Westurban Developments Ltd. goes into further detail about the application, which proposes the development of approximately 600 square metres of commercial space fronting 10th, and 140 residential units, ranging from studio to three bedroom, on floors two to six. Regarding parking, 172 exposed and covered stalls will be provided.

“The development is committed to offer a long-term, purpose-built rental solution to Salmon Arm residents who desire a housing option close to the downtown core,” reads the Jan. 6 letter. This was repeated in a presentation made at last week’s Development and Planning Committee meeting by representatives of Westurban, including development director Sarah Alexander who anticipated that if council approves the needed rezoning, construction could begin this October.

According to city staff, the property is designated City Centre Commercial, as well as Potentially Hazardous Area (within 200-year flood plain) and City Development Permit Area. The proposed C-2 zone allows for the largest building masses and development densities in the city.

Responding to public comment about the proposed devopment, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren stressed the subject properties are not within the Agricultural Land Reserve are are not being used for agricultural purposes.

“Having rental units in our community – this is going to make a huge difference – 140 new rental changes a lot,” said Lindgren. “Not everything, but a lot.”

