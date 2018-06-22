Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributes to new Blackburn Park picnic shelter

Construction is expected to start soon on structure replacing one removed in 2015

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm has announced that $50,000 will be released to the City of Salmon Arm to be used, along with city funding, in the creation of a new Rotary picnic shelter in Blackburn Park.

Construction of the roofed wood-framed structure will start as soon as possible, coordinated by the city.

One of the focuses of the Rotary Club is to promote local community improvements and this project is expected to provide a significant improvement to Blackburn Park.

The structure, approximately 2,400 square feet (223 square meters), will provide park users with a sheltered environment in which to picnic and socialize while safely out of the elements.

The previous shelter was removed in 2015 in order to allow for the raising and improvements to the second soccer field in the park.

A representative of the City of Salmon Arm will attend the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club on June 25 in the Hilltop Inn to receive a cheque from the Rotary Club.

Other local projects the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm has contributed to include playground equipment at Blackburn Park, the rotunda bandstand at Marine Park, the fountain in Marine Park in front of the Prestige Harbourfront Resort and many others.

