Salmon Arm school added to Interior Health list of potential COVID-19 exposures

South Canoe Elementary has been added to Interior Health’s list of schools where there was a risk of exposure to COVID-19.
According to the health authority, the potential exposure dates were Oct. 4, 5, 6 and 7.
Notifications of school exposures are added to the list on Interior Health’s school exposures website when it’s been determined a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there’s a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Other North Okanagan-Shuswap schools on the list as of Oct. 14 included Sorrento Elementary, with potential exposure dates on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 4, 5 and 6, and the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus, Oct. 1.
King’s Christian School is also on the list, with potential exposure dates of Oct. 1, 4, 5 and 6.
When a member of a school community tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation.
Schools will be removed 14 days after exposure date.
Sorrento Elementary was closed for the week of Oct. 12 to 15 due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the school community and related staffing constraints. On Oct. 12, the school reported a school cluster had been identified in a Grade 2 class at the school, and that Interior Health had recommended students and staff in the class self isolate and/or self monitor for symptoms.
