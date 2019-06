The money will go towards buying new tents for the campers

Stan Koroluk (left) along with two scouts are presented with a cheque for $1,000 to replace tents used on camping trips in the Salmon Arm Walmart earlier this week. (Photo submitted)

A Salmon Arm scouts group has received a donation from Walmart to update the young campers’ tents.

Kevin Winters, store manager for Salmon Arm’s Walmart, presented a cheque of $1,000 to the youth group earlier this week. The money will go towards buying new tents for the group.

