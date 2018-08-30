Salmon Arm Secondary counsellor finalist for provincial award

Amelia Witt is a finalist for the Diversity and Inclusion Award

A Salmon Arm Secondary counsellor is among 27 outstanding education professionals from throughout the province that have been named as finalists in the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

School District No. 83’s sole finalist Amelia Witt, who works at the Sullivan Campus, is a finalist for the Diversity and Inclusion Award.

“Mrs. Witt is a dedicated champion for Diversity and Inclusion, with a strong history in school counselling, special education, leading a Gay Straight Alliance and being a driving force behind the establishment of the Wellness Centre here at Sullivan Campus, among countless big and small acts that help make our district a safe place for students,” said Alice Hucul, SD83 spokesperson.

“Congratulations Mrs. Witt on this well-deserved honour.”

The awards were launched April 23 during B.C.’s Education Week. A total of 188 nominations were received in nine categories: seven honouring the dedication of teachers; one recognizing principals, vice-principals and administrators; and another celebrating support staff.

Related: Vernon teacher, education assistant finalist for provincial awards

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on World Teachers’ Day, Oct. 5, 2018. Premier John Horgan, Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin will be in attendance.

Each winner will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

For more information about the awards, visit www.gov.bc.ca/excellenceineducation.

2018 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education finalists include:

Community Engagement Award

* Shelly Peel, Mountview Elementary school, SD 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

* Murray Sasges, Vernon Community school, SD 22 (Vernon)

* Katrina Sumrall, Lucerne Elementary Secondary school, SD 10 (Arrow Lakes)

Outstanding New Teacher Award

* Carmen McDowell, Glenrosa Middle school, SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

* Kirsten Tancon, Highland Secondary school, SD 71 (Comox Valley)

* Maymie Tegart, Blue River Elementary school, SD 73 (Kamloops/Thompson)

Technology and Innovation Award

* Heather McIntosh, Mount Boucherie Secondary school, SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

* Sean Robinson, École Riverside Secondary school, SD 43 (Coquitlam)

* Carl Savage, École Ballenas Secondary school, SD 69 (Qualicum)

Diversity and Inclusion Award

* Hasheem Hakeem, École Dr. Charles Best Secondary school, SD 43 (Coquitlam)

* Kim Halayko, Lillooet Secondary school, SD 74 (Gold Trail)

* Amelia Witt, Salmon Arm Secondary school – Sullivan Campus, SD 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap)

Indigenous Education Award

* Melissa Austin, Saanich School District, SD 63 (Saanich)

* Verna Jones, Ladysmith Secondary school, SD 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith)

* Emily Recalma, Nanaimo District Secondary school, SD 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith)

Social Equity Award

* Ryan Cho, Terry Fox Secondary school, SD 43 (Coquitlam)

* Michael Iachetta, Seaquam Secondary school, SD 37 (Delta)

* Anne Ostwald, Alberni District Secondary school, SD 70 (Alberni)

Extracurricular Leadership Award

* Tanya Adelborg, Randerson Ridge Elementary school, SD 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith)

* Sandra Chan, Richmond Secondary school, SD 38 (Richmond)

* Nancy Sinclair, Lakeview Elementary school, SD 41 (Burnaby)

School and District Leadership Award

* Jay Dixon, principal, North Island Secondary school, SD 85 (Vancouver Island North)

* Angelo Morelli, principal, École K.B. Woodward Elementary school, SD 36 (Surrey)

* Diana Samchuck, superintendent, SD 81 (Fort Nelson)

Outstanding Support Award

* Jacquie Grypink, educational assistant, Hillview Elementary school, SD 22 (Vernon)

* Jeannine Lindsay, Aboriginal support worker, Lake Trail Middle school, SD 71 (Comox Valley)

* Richard Morgan, custodian, Penticton Secondary school, SD 67 (Okanagan Skaha)

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter